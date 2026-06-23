Three Gorges-led clean energy corridor readies 35.8 billion cubic meters of flood-control storage for flood season

An aerial view of the Three Gorges Dam on June 19, 2026 Photo: Courtesy of China Three Gorges Corporation

The world's largest clean energy corridor, anchored by the Three Gorges Project in Central China's Hubei Province, is now ready to play a key role in flood control along the Yangtze River's main stream, after completing its annual pre-flood drawdown and freeing up about 35.8 billion cubic meters of flood-control storage, the Global Times learned from China Three Gorges Corporation on Tuesday.The preparations were completed after four major cascade reservoirs on the lower reaches of the Jinsha River - Wudongde, Baihetan, Xiluodu and Xiangjiaba - had all been lowered to their designated flood-control levels by 2 pm on June 17. The Three Gorges Reservoir had completed its own drawdown earlier.The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, with support from State Grid and China Southern Power Grid. China Three Gorges Corporation coordinated the work through its flood-control command center and worked with meteorological authorities to assess flood risks and reservoir conditions.The cascade reservoirs on the lower reaches of the Jinsha River began their drawdown on January 1. Over 168 days, the four reservoirs recorded a cumulative drawdown of 15.2 billion cubic meters and completed the task two weeks ahead of schedule.The Three Gorges Reservoir, meanwhile, dropped to 147.78 meters at 9 pm on June 7, three days earlier than required.The flood-control preparations came shortly after the clean energy corridor completed its 2025-26 annual maintenance work on June 5. A total of 110 maintenance tasks were completed safely and on schedule, with all generating-unit maintenance rated high-quality for the fourth consecutive year, according to the company. The work is expected to help ensure stable power supply during the summer peak and the main flood season.With the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River now in the plum rain season, China Three Gorges Corporation said it will continue to manage the cascade reservoirs along the Yangtze River, with the Three Gorges Project at the core, to support flood-control safety and energy supply.Global Times