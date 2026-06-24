‘A lie repeated 1,000 times is still a lie,’ Chinese Embassy in Cuba refutes recent allegations by US think tank on so-called intelligence facilities

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The Chinese Embassy in Cuba refuted on Wednesday the recent allegations made by a US think tank claiming that China is building so-called “intelligence facilities” in Cuba, emphasizing that these allegations are entirely unfounded, fabricated out of thin air, and completely baseless.On June 18, US think tank the Center for Strategic & International Studies published a report titled "New Activity at Possible Chinese Intelligence Facilities in Cuba."A lie repeated a 1,000 times is still a lie and crying thief does not absolve the real culprit, the embassy said in a statement published on its WeChat account. It is known to all that the US is the world's leading surveillance power, conducting indiscriminate monitoring of countries around the globe, including its own allies, the statement said.The US has illegally occupied Guantanamo Bay as a military base and has long imposed a brutal blockade and unlawful sanctions on Cuba, causing immense suffering to the Cuban people, according to the statement, which also said that the logic of claims that Cuba poses a “security threat” to the US simply does not hold water.China and Cuba are good friends, good comrades, and good brothers. Cooperation between the two countries is open, transparent, and aboveboard. It is not directed against any third party and threatens no country, the statement said.We firmly reject the malicious smears and accusations made by certain parties out of ulterior motives, and urge them to stop spreading rumors, cease political manipulation, and refrain from undermining and discrediting China-Cuba cooperation, the statement noted.