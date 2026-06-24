Ongoing so-called drills expose DPP authorities’ sinister attempt to seek independence through military buildup: mainland spokesperson

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhang Han takes reporters' questions on recent hot issues concerning cross-Straits relations on April 1, 2026 during a regular press briefing in Beijing. Photo: VCG

When asked to comment on reports that Taiwan region’s military is carrying out the so-called "Immediate Combat Readiness Exercises" and claiming that the drills aim to verify the emergency response capacity and joint combat capabilities of all operational zones in the event that Chinese mainland takes action, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that these so-called drills lay bare the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ sinister attempt to seek independence through military buildup. When asked to comment on reports that Taiwan region’s military is carrying out the so-called "Immediate Combat Readiness Exercises" and claiming that the drills aim to verify the emergency response capacity and joint combat capabilities of all operational zones in the event that Chinese mainland takes action, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that these so-called drills lay bare the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities’ sinister attempt to seek independence through military buildup.





This also fully exposes them as the fundamental source stoking cross-Straits confrontation and triggering tensions and turbulence across the Straits, Zhang added.Faced with the powerful Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the DPP authorities’ hollow saber-rattling is completely futile, Zhang said, adding that their reckless moves will only bring disaster and ruin to Taiwan and lead to their own self-destruction.Global Times