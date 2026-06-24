Two Japanese nationals detained by Chinese authorities in accordance with law for violating Chinese laws: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

According to available information, two Japanese nationals were detained by the competent Chinese authorities in accordance with the law for violating Chinese laws, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday in response to a media inquiry regarding that in late May, two Japanese male employees of a major Japanese electrical machinery company in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, were detained by Chinese authorities and whether this is related to China's tightening of export controls on rare earth-related items.Guo said that the Chinese side has informed the Japanese side of the relevant details of the case. "I would like to emphasize that Japan should educate and remind its citizens and companies in China to abide by Chinese laws and regulations," said Guo.A reporter followed up by asking whether China could provide specific details regarding the detention of the two Japanese male employees in Dalian. Guo said that "for further information, I suggest referring your question to the competent Chinese authorities."Global Times