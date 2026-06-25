Chinese Embassy in Venezuela advises Chinese nationals to take precautions following powerful earthquakes

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows people gathering in an open space after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, June 24, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, striking in rapid succession, hit Venezuela on Wednesday, causing buildings to collapse in the capital of Caracas. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 7.1 quake, followed just one minute later by an even stronger 7.5-magnitude tremor, with both hitting near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 km west of Caracas. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Chinese Embassy in Venezuela issued a notice on Thursday, reminding Chinese nationals residing in the country to closely track local seismic early warnings and disaster-related updates. The Chinese Embassy in Venezuela issued a notice on Thursday, reminding Chinese nationals residing in the country to closely track local seismic early warnings and disaster-related updates.





The embassy's notice came after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela in quick succession on Wednesday evening, both of which were strongly felt in the capital of Caracas, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.The US Geological Survey reported a magnitude 7.1 quake at 22:04 GMT on Wednesday, followed just one minute later by an even stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. Both struck near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 kilometers west of Caracas.The quakes were shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometers, which could intensify their destructive impact, per Xinhua.Venezuela on Thursday declared a state of emergency following strong earthquakes, with acting President Delcy Rodriguez announcing the closure of Maiquetia airport due to earthquake damage, and extending condolences to the families of the victims, according to media reports.The Chinese Embassy in Venezuela reminded Chinese nationals to guard against aftershocks and secondary disasters triggered by the earthquake, while urging them to remain calm, take proper safety precautions, and ensure that communication devices remain operational, according to a notice released on the embassy’s official WeChat account.It also advised Chinese nationals in the affected areas to move away from coastal areas and seek shelter in safe locations. Anyone facing an emergency is advised to contact local police promptly and reach out to the embassy for assistance, according to the notice.Based on preliminary seismic data, China’s National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center has determined that the earthquake will pose no impact on China's coastlines, given that its epicenter is located beyond the Pacific Ocean basin, according to a release on its official website.The center said it will continue to monitor and analyze seismic and tsunami data, and release further information in a timely manner.According to media reports, the earthquakes have caused casualties. Venezuelan authorities have not yet released any official information.The quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, NBC News reported. “The building really shook from side to side. Unreal. The force was incredibly strong,” Caracas resident Roberto Damas was quoted as saying.Global Times