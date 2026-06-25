China urges relevant countries to respect China's sovereignty, maritime rights, stop confusing right and wrong, FM on US, UK, France and Germany's maritime-related statement

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Responding to media inquiry that the US, UK, France and Germany reportedly issued statements, expressing concern over China's activities east of Taiwan island and claiming that the relevant Chinese activities are not conducive to regional stability, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, urged that relevant countries should respect China's sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests, stop confusing right and wrong and reversing black and white, and relevant institutions should refrain from making remarks that are inconsistent with their roles.Guo said that according to China's domestic laws and international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the waters east of Taiwan island.The law enforcement patrols carried out by relevant Chinese authorities in these waters are a legitimate measure to exercise jurisdiction in accordance with the law and safeguard regional stability as well as maritime order. They are also a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines' manipulation of maritime delimitation issues and infringement upon China's maritime rights and interests, Guo said.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have turned a deaf ear and a blind eye to the infringements committed by Japan and the Philippines, yet have chosen to collude with external forces to attack and smear the central government's legitimate actions to safeguard China's rights while hyping up the fallacy of "Taiwan independence." This once again exposes the DPP authorities' obstinate "Taiwan independence" secession nature and their ugly betrayal of the overall interests of the Chinese nation. Such actions are bound to be rejected by compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and face the judgment of history.Global Times