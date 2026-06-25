Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that Chinese actions concerning Panama-flagged vessels fully comply with international conventions and do not target any specific country or flag state.The remarks were made in response to a media inquiry on remarks made by Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino at the opening ceremony of the 56th General Assembly of the Organization of American States which claimed that in recent months, Panama has recorded a surge in "unusual inspections and detentions" of Panama-flagged vessels at Chinese ports and emphasized that international maritime law, the right to free passage, and the right of innocent passage must never be used as tools for political pressure by any country.The inquiry also seeks comments on recent statement by Panamanian Foreign Minister claiming that China and Panama plan to hold technical talks soon to discuss the inspections of Panama-flagged vessels at Chinese ports and to advance negotiations on the China-Panama Maritime Transport Agreement.At a regular press conference, Guo stated that China has already clarified its position on multiple occasions. "As a major shipping nation, China consistently attaches great importance to maritime transport safety and the safety of human life," Guo said.Since 2026, there have been multiple collisions between Panama-flagged vessels and fishing boats in Chinese waters, resulting in numerous deaths and disappearances. China's competent authorities, acting with a sense of responsibility for shipping safety - and personnel safety in particular - conduct strict port state control inspections on vessels docking at Chinese ports in accordance with laws and regulations, the spokesperson said."For specific details regarding these matters, I'd refer you to competent authorities," Guo said.Global Times