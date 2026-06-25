UAE Ambassador to China publishes signed article ‘From the Silk Road to the Knowledge Economy: Culture and the Future of UAE-China Relations’ on Global Times

Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) on June 19, 2026 Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China

The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the People's Republic of China stands today as one of the most dynamic and forward-looking partnerships in the world. Built on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and a common commitment to development, our comprehensive strategic partnership continues to deepen across a broad range of sectors, including trade, investment, energy, technology, education, innovation and people-to-people ties.The UAE greatly values its strategic relationship with China. The strength of ties between our two countries - and between our leaderships - reflects what can be achieved through constructive international cooperation. Over the years, this relationship has generated meaningful collaboration in numerous strategic fields. Together, our countries have demonstrated how openness, dialogue and partnership can create opportunities that benefit not only our own peoples, but also the wider international community.At a time when the global economy is undergoing profound transformation, the UAE and China remain united by a shared belief in the importance of connectivity, economic openness and international cooperation. As invaluable trade partners to one another, our countries continue to leverage investment, innovation and exchange to promote prosperity and sustainable development.Yet the true strength of any enduring partnership extends beyond economics. It is ultimately measured by the connections between people.The story of UAE-China relations did not begin with modern trade agreements or strategic partnerships. Centuries ago, merchants, travelers and scholars moved along the ancient Silk Road, carrying not only goods but also ideas, knowledge and culture. These exchanges fostered understanding between civilizations and demonstrated a principle that remains as relevant today as it was then: lasting relationships are built through openness, curiosity and dialogue.That spirit continues to shape our partnership today.The UAE and China share a deep appreciation for the role culture plays in bringing people together. Through education, language learning, publishing, artistic collaboration and academic exchange, the two countries continue to strengthen the people-to-people connections that underpin long-term cooperation.One of the most enduring examples of this commitment is the Sheikh Zayed Center for Arabic Language and Islamic Studies in Beijing. For more than three decades, the center has helped promote Arabic language education and deepen cultural understanding, producing generations of graduates who have contributed to stronger ties between China and the Arab world.At the same time, interest in Chinese language and culture continues to grow across the UAE. Chinese language programs in elementary and middle schools and universities, educational partnerships and academic exchanges are equipping a new generation with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.These initiatives reflect a shared investment in people - and in the future.As both countries pursue ambitious development agendas, culture is also taking on a broader strategic significance. Around the world, creative industries are increasingly recognized as drivers of innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth. Publishing, design, film, digital content and emerging technologies are reshaping how ideas are created, shared and commercialized.The future knowledge economy will depend not only on technological advancement, but also on creativity, talent and the ability to translate knowledge into opportunity. In this regard, the intersection of culture and innovation represents an important new frontier for international cooperation.The UAE and China are exceptionally well positioned to contribute to this conversation. Both countries are investing heavily in education, technology and human capital, while creating environments that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Collaboration in areas such as digital publishing, intellectual property, emerging technologies and knowledge creation offers significant opportunities for both nations as we build the economies of the future.It is therefore particularly meaningful that the UAE participated as Guest of Honor at the Beijing International Book Fair 2026. This recognition reflects not only the strength of cultural relations between our two countries, but also our shared belief in transformative power of knowledge, dialogue and creativity. The fair provided a valuable platform for writers, publishers, academics, and cultural institutions to exchange ideas, explore new partnerships, and deepen cooperation between our societies. More importantly, it demonstrated how cultural engagement can contribute to broader international understanding in an increasingly interconnected world.Looking ahead, there is significant potential to further expand cooperation between the UAE and China in publishing, translation, education, digital innovation, cultural industries, and people-to-people exchange. By combining our strengths and building on decades of partnership, we can unlock new opportunities for mutual growth while contributing to more inclusive global collaboration in the future.The story of UAE-China relations has always been one of openness, partnership, and shared aspiration. From the historic exchanges of the ancient Silk Road to the new opportunities of the knowledge economy, our two countries continue to demonstrate that infinite possibilities can be unlocked when countries cooperate beyond trade and technology, but also focus on understanding and people-to-people connection.As we look to the future, culture will remain a vital bridge between our societies - strengthening cooperation, fostering innovation and ensuring that the next chapter of UAE-China relations bears even greater visions and potential.The author is Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the People's Republic of China.