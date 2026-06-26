Chinese Embassy in Panama refutes unwarranted remarks on China-Panama ties, hopes Panama address China's concerns with respect

Photo: Screenshot from the WeChat account of the Chinese Embassy in Panama

China has always respected Panama's sovereignty over the canal and opposes interference by external forces in canal affairs, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Panama said in a statement posted on the embassy's WeChat account on Friday.The statement was issued in response to media reports surrounding the recent General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), particularly concerning third-party remarks on bilateral relations between China and Panama.According to the statement, Chinese Ambassador and Permanent Observer to the OAS Xie Feng attended the OAS event in Panama upon invitation. During the opening ceremony on the evening of June 22, the Panamanian side raised public demands regarding China's port state control inspections, which have been conducted in accordance with Chinese law and international rules. Ambassador Xie's remarks at the dialogue session between member states and observer states on June 23 were made solely to respond to Panama's public concerns expressed in a multilateral setting and to clarify the facts, according to the statement."Justice lies in the hearts of the people," the statement said. "Who once cut off the canal, undermined its neutrality, and even threatened to 'take it back'; who, while seeking China's support and cooperation in many fields, also makes unfounded accusations about Panama's sovereign decision to develop relations with China and openly demands that all sectors in Panama 'eliminate China's malign influence'; and who attempts to drag the Panamanian people into a geopolitical contest that does not belong to them? The answers are self-evident." Ultimately, it is a case of certain individuals still treating Panama as if it were a "Canal Zone," even nearly 30 years after Panama successfully reclaimed and has since managed the canal with full sovereignty, the statement said.China has always respected Panama's sovereignty over the canal and opposes interference by external forces in canal affairs. On issues related to canal ports, China consistently advocates resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, while firmly safeguarding national interests and the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson noted in the statement.China expects Panama to provide a market-oriented, legal and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign companies, including Chinese enterprises, it stressed.China has always developed its relations with Panama based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit. It maintains close communication with the Panamanian side at the bilateral level, takes Panama's concerns seriously, and has demonstrated full goodwill, the spokesperson said.China hopes that Panama will also address China's concerns with the same attitude and respect. China looks forward to both sides working together to implement the consensus reached during the recent meeting between the two foreign ministers, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for resolving differences in the next stage, said the spokesperson.