Japanese political leaders should listen to voices from Japan's business community: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Japanese political leaders should listen and pay attention to voices from Japan's business community to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with China seriously, confront the root causes of current issues, reflect on and correct past missteps, demonstrate sincerity in improving ties with China through concrete actions, and create the necessary conditions for normal exchanges between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Friday.Guo made the remarks in response to a question raised by a reporter from a Japanese media outlet on how China views the current state of people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan, and what expectations China holds for future exchanges.The reporter also inquired about a meeting between the Japanese Association for the Promotion of International Trade (JAPIT) delegation and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying during their visit to China.Guo stated that the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo opened on June 22, attracting active participation from companies and organizations around the world. Notably, many Japanese enterprises and business associations have registered for the event, reflecting the urgent desire of Japan's business community to improve bilateral relations and enhance cooperation with China.Regarding the second question, Guo confirmed that Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying met with Hashimoto Gaku, acting chairman of JAPIT, on June 22 on the sidelines of the Supply Chain Expo.Hua expressed condolences over the passing of JAPIT president Yohei Kono, and elaborated on China's consistent position regarding China-Japan relations and the erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Hua expressed hope that Japan's business community would make active efforts to promote a correct historical perspective within Japan and contribute to the improvement of China-Japan relations, Guo said.Global Times