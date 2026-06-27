Chinese navy's destroyer Tangshan arrives in Seychelles for a friendly visit

The guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122) attached to the 48th Chinese naval escort taskforce sails on the sea during an anti-piracy training exercise. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn





On June 26 local time, the guided-missile destroyer Tangshan (Hull 122), part of the 48th Chinese PLA naval escort taskforce, arrived at Port Victoria in Seychelles for a five-day friendly visit, China's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Saturday.After the vessel berthed, under the guidance of the tour guide, visitors were welcome to board the ship in groups to learn about its capabilities and the 48th taskforce’s escort mission in the Gulf of Aden.Following the visit, some locals remarked, "On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Seychelles, the arrival of a Chinese military vessel demonstrates the deep friendship between our two countries. We warmly welcome the Chinese Navy," according to a social media post from the MND.During the visit, the escort taskforce will conduct professional exchanges, deck receptions, and other activities. Selected sub-units will also participate in a parade celebrating the 50th anniversary of Seychelles' Independence, further strengthening strategic mutual trust and traditional friendship between China and Seychelles. This visit will also contribute to building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, read the MND post.Global Times