Overseas Chinese in Venezuela donate supplies for disaster relief as death toll climbs; 8 Chinese nationals confirmed dead in quakes

Rescue workers transfer injured people in La Guaira State, Venezuela, June 25, 2026. Two powerful earthquakes, both exceeding magnitude 7, jolted Venezuela late Wednesday. (Photo by Marcos Salgado/Xinhua)

Eight Chinese nationals have been confirmed dead in the earthquakes in Venezuela as of 5pm local time on Saturday, according to media reports citing the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Federation of Chinese Associations in Venezuela and other Chinese community groups have been mobilized to donate disaster-relief materials to earthquake-damaged families.The death toll from Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes rose above 1,400 on Saturday as foreign rescue teams poured into the country and authorities pressed on with the search for survivors in the hardest-hit coastal areas, per Reuters.The updated toll came as ‌rescuers fanned out across La Guaira and parts of Caracas, where families and volunteers have spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble.Overseas Chinese in quake-hit Venezuela have donated about 500 tons of relief supplies, according to the Chinese Embassy in Venezuela, per Xinhua News Agency.The supplies were donated by the Federation of Chinese Associations in Venezuela and other Chinese community groups as of 4 pm local time Saturday.The supplies, including bottled water, biscuits, diapers, milk, rice, sugar, fish and meat, have helped nearly 10,000 families affected by the disaster.Mo Shuhua, a Chinese national living in Valencia, the capital of Carabobo State, Venezuela, told the Global Times that as of Saturday local time, the Federation of Chinese Associations in Valencia had received $100,000 in donations, as well as dozens of tons of relief supplies, including clothing and food.Mo himself was engaged in the local daily necessities supply business, and has donated a large amount of toiletries and bath towels. "Those who can contribute money donate money, those who can contribute effort offer their labor, and those who can provide supplies contribute materials. We are doing our most to support for the disaster relief efforts in Caracas," Mo said.Two consecutive quakes, measuring magnitude 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela on Wednesday.The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China will provide emergency humanitarian aid to Venezuela for quake relief respectively. We stand ready to offer more support as the disaster response progresses, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.The Chinese embassy in Venezuela is doing all it can to verify the safety of Chinese nationals in the quake zone and will actively provide necessary assistance. We advise Chinese nationals in Venezuela to exercise caution against possible secondary quake hazards, said Guo.