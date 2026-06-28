Useless gimmick for self-consolation

Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
If individuals like Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro are allowed to repeatedly undermine efforts to stabilize bilateral relations, ...
A Chinese research institution has recently released new details and findings from a recent scientific expedition at Huangyan ...
"The Philippines is at it again — hyping up a so-called 'new Chinese structure' at Huangyan Dao in ...