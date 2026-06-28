CARTOON
Useless gimmick for self-consolation
By
Liu Rui

Liu Rui has been a cartoonist for Global Times since 2003. She is interested in political cartoons and illustrations.

Liu Rui
Published: Jun 28, 2026 09:58 PM
Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT


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