3 missing, 8 injured after explosion suspectedly due to gas leak hits a residential building in Northeast China’s Liaoning

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Three people were missing and eight were injured after a residential building in Huludao city in Northeast China’s Liaoning Province was rocked by an explosion on Monday morning which was suspected to have been caused by a flash explosion triggered by a liquefied gas leak, the local firefighting and rescue authority said on Monday.According to a statement released by the local firefighting and rescue authority on Monday, the command center of the Huludao Fire and Rescue Bureau received a report at 7:11 am of a suspected flash explosion caused by a liquefied gas leak in Unit 3 of a residential building in Xingbei community, Nanpiao district in Huludao. The command center dispatched 95 firefighters along with 14 firefighting trucks to the scene for rescue operations.Allout efforts are being made to search the missing. Eight people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, the statement said.Global Times