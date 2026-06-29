China hopes co-op between relevant countries and Pacific island nations will not target any third party or be used for geopolitical games: FM on Australia-Vanuatu pact

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has always engaged in practical cooperation with Pacific island countries including Vanuatu across various sectors by adhering to the principles of mutual respect, equality, win-win results, openness and inclusiveness. China hopes that cooperation between relevant countries and Pacific island nations can truly contribute to the development and stability of the region. Such cooperation should not target any third party, nor should it be used to engage in geopolitical games, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday's regular press conference.The remarks were made in response to Australia and Vanuatu signing an economic and security pact on Monday that prohibits the establishment of any foreign military bases on Vanuatu's territory. Some Australian officials had previously voiced concerns, claiming that China is seeking to expand its security footprint in the region, including Vanuatu.When asked that China and Vanuatu would also sign an agreement, when it will be signed and whether China would agree to release the text for transparency purposes, Guo said on Monday that on the first question, China's cooperation with Vanuatu is based on mutual respect, equal consultation, win-win results, openness and inclusiveness. Guided by Vanuatu's own will and needs, China will keep expanding friendly exchanges and cooperation across all sectors to deliver benefits to both countries and their peoples.On the second question, China's cooperation with Pacific island countries is open and aboveboard. "We never impose our will on others, nor do our cooperation efforts target any third party, and such cooperation is sincerely welcomed by people of the island nations. China has always handled issues concerning bilateral cooperation documents with island countries through friendly consultations," Guo said.Global Times