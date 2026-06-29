PLA Navy fleet to visit Hong Kong from July 2 to 6 for open-ship event, cultural exchanges: MND

The guided missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is moored at a port in Karachi, Pakistan on February 12, 2023 during the AMAN-23 multinational maritime exercise. Photo: Liu Xuanzun/GT

A Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy task group comprising the guided-missile destroyer Nanning and the guided-missile frigate Hengyang will visit China's Hong Kong Special Administration Region (SAR) from July 2 to 6 to host a series of open-ship tours and cultural exchange activities, enabling Hong Kong and Macao compatriots to gain a more direct and in-depth understanding of the development and achievements of China's national defense and armed forces in the new era, the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday.Nanning (Hull No. 162) is a Type 052D guided-missile destroyer independently designed and built by China. It possesses comprehensive combat capabilities, including area air defense, anti-ship strike, and anti-submarine warfare. Commissioned into the PLA Navy in April 2021, the vessel has undertaken a number of major missions, including escort operations as part of the 43rd Chinese naval escort task force in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, the evacuation of Chinese nationals from Sudan, and multinational joint maritime exercises, the media report said.The Nanning is a Type 052DL guided-missile destroyer, an extended variant of the Type 052D class. The "L" in its designation stands for "lengthened," referring to the ship's enlarged hull, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Monday.This modification was introduced after the PLA Navy began fielding the domestically developed Z-20, a 10-ton-class multirole helicopter. The original Type 052D's hangar could not accommodate the larger Z-20, whereas the lengthened Type 052DL can carry one Z-20, significantly enhancing its anti-submarine warfare, transport, search-and-rescue, and other multirole operational capabilities. As such, the Nanning represents the latest evolution of the Type 052D series, Song noted.The deployment of the Nanning is a demonstration of the PLA Navy's most advanced active-service equipment to Hong Kong residents and an important occasion for patriotism and national defense education, Song said.The Hengyang, a Type 054A guided-missile frigate, is a standard medium-sized surface combatant of the PLA Navy. Together, the task group highlighted the modernization achievements of the PLA Navy and providing the public with a closer look at China's latest naval capabilities, the expert added.Major media outlets in Hong Kong including Sing Tao Daily, Wen Wei Po and Oriental Daily News covered the upcoming visit. The TVB News report recounted two visits by PLA Navy task groups to Hong Kong in 2025. In July, China's first domestically designed and built aircraft carrier Shandong was accompanied by the guided-missile frigate Yuncheng and the guided-missile destroyers Zhanjiang and Yan'an. In September, another PLA Navy task group, consisting of the training ship Qi Jiguang and the amphibious landing ship Yimengshan, paid a four-day visit to Hong Kong.After the visit of the Qi Jiguang and the Yimengshan, Hong Kong media RTHK reported in October, citing the PLA Garrison in Hong Kong, as saying that during the flotilla's stay, vessel open activities attracted more than 20,000 residents from Hong Kong and Macao. According to the garrison, the visit sparked a "navy fever" across Hong Kong, with the "China Red" adorning Victoria Harbour, and helped inspire a stronger sense of patriotism and love for both the country and Hong Kong among the city's residents, the media report said.Some local residents in Hong Kong have already expressed their excitement and expectation for the upcoming PLA's fleet.Since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the central government has arranged for PLA Navy warships to visit the city on numerous occasions, including China's first aircraft carrier the Liaoning, and the first domestic carrier the Shandong. It fully demonstrated the central government's care, support, and commitment to Hong Kong, while also highlighting the unique characteristics and strengths of the One Country, Two Systems, Victor Chan, Hong Kong Sai Kung District Councillor, told the Global Times on Monday.Such visits play a significant role in fostering love for the country among local residents, while also strengthening their pride in China's national development, Chan noted."We expect this is a vivid national education tour. PLA Navy shapes our military strength and national security, safeguard our country's safety against potential enemies. The crew from the vessels would receive warm welcome from the Hong Kong communities," Chu Kar-kin, a local resident in Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Monday.