PLA Navy interacts with Hong Kong youth in national defense lecture as formation concludes visit

China's self-developed Type 075 amphibious assault ship, Hainan, along with the Type 052D guided missile destroyer, Changsha dock at the port in Hong Kong, which attract many local netizens, on November 23, 2024. Photo: VCG

Before the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy formation comprising the Hainan and the Changsha concluded the visit to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday, the troops organized national defense lectures for Hong Kong youth, which inspired patriotism among the youngsters, according to PLA Daily. An expert told the Global Times that more prominent ships are anticipated to visit Hong Kong in the future, in response to local residents' desire.The formation set out on the return tour back to a military port in Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong Province on Monday afternoon, and a farewell ceremony was held at Ngong Shuen Chau port in Hong Kong, according to PLA Navy's official WeChat account.A total of about 15,000 visitors boarded the ships during open-day activities, the PLA Navy said.According to the PLA Daily, the national defense lectures on Sunday reflected on the PLA Navy's 75 years of development.After the lecture on the development and achievements of the PLA Navy, attended by over 200 students, a secondary school student said, "The more I hear, the prouder I feel. I was so excited about the visit and rushed over to take a photo with the warships of our motherland," as reported by the PLA Daily.The mother of one of the students attending the lecture also hoped her son, raised in Hong Kong, to learn more about the development of the motherland and to foster a greater sense of pride in his identity as a Chinese national, according to the report.China's self-developed Type 075 amphibious assault ship, the Hainan, along with the Type 052D guided missile destroyer, the Changsha, conducted a five-day visit to Hong Kong from November 21 to 25, featuring open activities for residents of Hong Kong and Macao. This is also the first time that the Type 075 amphibious assault ship is open to the public.During their visit to Hong Kong, the Hainan and the Changsha ships welcomed citizens from Hong Kong and Macao, including young students and various groups, as well as primary level troops from the Hong Kong and Macao garrisons of PLA. Visitors have toured the ships, which received a warm reception from the local community and military personnel.Military expert Zhang Junshe told the Global Times that the visit demonstrates the great importance the motherland attaches to its compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao.The naval formation's visit to Hong Kong and the organization of the public open day respond to calls from various sectors in Hong Kong and serve as a meaningful patriotic initiative to strengthen ties between the mainland and Hong Kong, Zhang said.During the public open day, a resident voiced interest in future visits from warships, including the Type 055 destroyers and China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian.Zhang noted that such visits are likely. The Fujian is currently undergoing sea trials but could be eventually be opened to the public. The PLA Navy's commitment to openness suggests that more prominent ships may visit Hong Kong in the future.Global Times