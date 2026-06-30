China calls for truly lasting ceasefire in Gaza at UN Security Council open debate

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Fu Cong Photo VCG

Fu Cong, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), called for a truly lasting ceasefire in Gaza at a UN Security Council open debate on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on Tuesday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Fu said that the Gaza ceasefire agreement has yet to bring real peace, with the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remaining severe. Essential supplies are in short supply, sanitary conditions are dire, and more than 2 million people are struggling to survive amid the ruins. He stressed that history has repeatedly shown that security is mutual, and no country can build its own security on the insecurity of others. He added that military occupation and pressure will not help achieve lasting peace.China calls on all parties concerned, particularly Israel, to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and realize a truly durable ceasefire in Gaza, Fu said. Israel, as the occupying power, must fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law, lift restrictions on the entry of humanitarian supplies, and support and ensure the work of humanitarian agencies, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).The situation in the West Bank of Jordan river continues to deteriorate, Fu said. China urges Israel to immediately halt settlement activities, curb settler violence, and ensure accountability for related attacks. Israel should lift unreasonable restrictions on the West Bank's economy, return withheld tax revenues as soon as possible, and stop undermining the governance foundation of the Palestinian Authority, Xinhua reported.Fu emphasized that the "two-state solution" is the only viable way out of the Palestinian question, and it must not be denied or replaced. The international community should further build consensus, reinvigorate the prospects of the two-state solution, reject any attempts to change the demographic or territorial structure of Palestine, and oppose unilateral actions that undermine its foundation. Fu called for support for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, enjoying full sovereignty.Fu said the Palestinian question has dragged on for decades, and the basic framework for its resolution has long been established. The path to peace lies ahead, requiring political will and courage. War cannot last forever, and understanding and mutual trust must ultimately be built.China calls on all parties to prioritize the well-being of the Palestinian people and the stability of the Middle East, work together to advance a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, and China stands ready to continue making unremitting efforts to this end, Fu said, Xinhua reported.Global Times