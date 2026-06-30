China is willing to promote cooperation with India in various fields on basis of equality, friendship: FM spokesperson over India Embassy meeting with Chinese media personnel

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Chinese side has always been willing to promote cooperation with the Indian side in various fields on the basis of equality and friendship, including cooperation between news agencies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday. Guo made the remarks when asked whether China could confirm or provide any updates on reports that the Indian Embassy in China recently met with personnel from Xinhua News Agency to discuss the issue of Chinese journalists in India, among other topics.As for the specific situation mentioned, Guo said that he was not aware of it.Global Times