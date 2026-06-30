China slaps 73.5% deposit on Canadian pea starch imports after dumping probe

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Tuesday that it will impose a 73.5 percent security deposit on imports of pea starch from Canada, starting Wednesday, after a preliminary determination by the investigating authority found the product was being dumped.On August 12, 2025, MOFCOM announced the decision to initiate an anti-dumping probe into imported pea starch originating from Canada. The investigating authority examined whether the product under investigation was being dumped, the margin of dumping, whether the domestic industry in China had suffered injury and the extent of such injury, as well as the causal relationship between dumping and injury.After a preliminary investigation, the authority determined that imports of pea starch originating from Canada were being dumped, that China's domestic pea starch industry had suffered material injury, and that there was a causal link between the dumping and the injury, according to the MOFCOM.Pea starch is mainly used in the production of glass noodles and jelly noodles, and also serves as a thickener, stabilizer, emulsifier, and binder. It is widely applied across multiple sectors, including food, pharmaceuticals, paper-making, textiles, coatings, and feed industries, according to the MOFCOM.Global Times