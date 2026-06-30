Temperatures of Turpan city in Xinjiang region may top 50 C as intense heatwave grips parts of China: forecasts

File photo shows that the Flaming Mountains in Turpan, Xinjiang region, experienced scorching weather, with a giant thermometer showing parts of the surface temperatures above 60 C on June 24, 2024. Photo: VCG

The Turpan city of Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region may see temperatures exceed 50 C this week as an intense heatwave sweeps across parts of China, with Xinjiang and western Gansu Province to see unusually high temperatures, North China and the Huanghuai region (including Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong provinces) expecting new highs of the year, and South China bracing for extremely muggy conditions, meteorological forecasts showed, according to the CCTV News.Turpan, the hottest city in China during summer, is expected to see maximum temperatures remain at or above 45 C from Tuesday through July 5, with the mercury possibly reaching 49 C on July 2, which could tie the highest temperature of local record. In some parts of the Turpan Basin, temperatures could climb to between 50 C and 52 C, potentially challenging China's highest measured temperature record of 52.2 C, according to CCTV.According to a report from Xinjiang regional news portal ts,cn, from June 30 to July 5, and possibly until July 8 in southern and eastern Xinjiang, most parts of the region are forecast to experience the strongest high-temperature spell since the start of summer. Maximum temperatures in some areas are expected to exceed 40 C.The heatwave is expected to last long and engulf a wide range, requiring heightened precautions against snowmelt-triggered and mixed-source floods, as well as heat-related damage to crops, livestock and public health, per ts.cnAccording to an article from the WeChat account affiliated to China Meteorological Administration, under the influence of a warm high-pressure ridge, Xinjiang region is expected to experience a prolonged spell of sunny and scorching weather. The high-pressure system is large in scale, slow-moving and may even remain nearly stationary, with sinking air inside the system helping to suppress cloud formation and maintain clear skies. In meteorology, this kind of persistent high-pressure system that traps heat and drives continuous warming is known as a "heat dome."The heatwave comes shortly after the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere sees long daylight hours and a high solar angle, resulting in intense solar heating. Combined with the warm high-pressure system, these conditions are expected to bring a prolonged and intense heatwave to Xinjiang region, according to the article.High temperatures are also expected to become more frequent this week across southern parts of North China and the Huanghuai region, with many areas likely to record their highest temperatures so far this year. By July 4, hot weather is forecast to affect central and southern Shanxi, southern Hebei, central and northern Henan, and western and northern Shandong. In parts of southern Hebei, maximum temperatures may exceed 40 C. Northern Henan is expected to see the most frequent high-temperature conditions, according to CCTV News.The warming trend in northern China will also be accompanied by rising humidity. In Zhengzhou, for example, temperatures around Friday evening are expected to remain above 35 C, with relative humidity reaching around 60 percent, making conditions feel particularly muggy and uncomfortable, said the report.The report also noted that the public is advised to take measures to keep indoor spaces cool, use sun protection when going outdoors, and avoid outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the afternoon. People should also remain alert to the risks of heatstroke and heat-related illnesses, including potentially life-threatening heatstroke.Global Times