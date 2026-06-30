Four suspects under 14 placed in specialized education for fatal abuse of stray dogs in Guangdong

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Four minors under 14 involved in a widely circulated stray dog abuse case in Jieyang, South China's Guangdong Province have been sent to specialized education facilities, local authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.According to the statement, the Xinheng government launched investigations after videos showing minors abusing stray dogs in the town circulated online on Monday.According to videos circulating on Weibo and shared by several media outlets and individual users, four children allegedly carried out a series of violent acts against a mother dog and her puppy, resulting in their painful deaths.The statement said that local education authorities have ordered schools to strengthen education for the minors, while the parents or guardians of those involved have been urged to fulfill their supervisory responsibilities.The authorities also called on the public to stop spread information related to the case, citing the involvement of minors, and urged netizens to refrain from cyberbullying, according to the statement.Global Times