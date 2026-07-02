Chinese FM responds to whether detention of 2 Japanese in Dalian involved Chinese nationals being investigated

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

"China is handling the case in accordance with the law and relevant regulations. For specific details of the case, please consult the competent Chinese authorities," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Thursday, when asked whether China could confirm reports that, in the case involving the detention of two Japanese nationals in Dalian, more than 10 Chinese nationals had also been subjected to related investigation on suspicion of violating technology export control regulations.Global Times