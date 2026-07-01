Japan should educate and remind its nationals and companies in China to abide by Chinese laws, Chinese FM on Japanese nationals under compulsory measures in Dalian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to a media inquiry regarding the case involving Japanese nationals placed under compulsory measures in Dalian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun was asked to provide an update on the case and whether the individuals had been formally arrested. The reporter also asked whether, apart from the Dalian case, there had been any other law enforcement cases involving Japanese companies or Japanese nationals related to China's export control regulations, and whether China was willing to further promote bilateral economic and trade ties amid concerns that its handling of such cases had left some with the impression that it did not attach sufficient importance to China-Japan economic relations.Guo said that the relevant case is being handled in accordance with the law. On the second question, he said the competent Chinese authorities investigate and handle criminal cases in accordance with the law, and that the Japanese side should educate and remind its nationals and companies in China to abide by Chinese laws and regulations."As for the China-Japan economic and trade relationship that you mentioned, I would refer you to the competent Chinese authorities. In fact, we have noted that the competent authorities have already made clear China's position on multiple occasions. We believe your impression is incorrect. China has repeatedly noted that China-Japan relations are currently facing serious difficulties, and the root cause lies in a series of erroneous remarks and actions by Japan's ruling authorities on issues concerning China's Taiwan region and military security. The responsibility lies entirely with the Japanese side," said the spokesperson."We also hope you will ask Japan's ruling politicians whether they can respect China's core interests and stop interfering in China's internal affairs; whether they can abide by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan and uphold the political foundation of bilateral relations as well as the necessary environment for economic and trade cooperation; and whether they can reflect on and correct their mistakes and demonstrate their sincerity in putting China-Japan relations back on the right track through concrete actions," Guo said.Global Times