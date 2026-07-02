Asia-Pacific needs stability rather than turmoil: FM on Takaichi's repeated promotion of so-called updated FOIP

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In response to the Global Times' inquiry regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's repeated promotion this year of her updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," as well as Japanese officials' lobbying efforts in countries including the Philippines, Vietnam and Australia, and Takaichi's renewed emphasis on the importance of building a so-called "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" during her visit to India, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that while Japan verbally claimed to advocate freedom and openness, it was in fact pursuing confrontation and division. Such an ill-conceived notion runs counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries for peace, development and cooperation, and is doomed to win no genuine recognition.Guo said the Asia-Pacific needs stability rather than turbulence, and cooperation rather than division. Upholding the post-war international order and safeguarding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter are the foundation for the region's prosperity and stability, as well as the common responsibility of all regional countries. In the face of petty moves to sow division and incite confrontation, countries in the region should remain vigilant, strengthen solidarity, uphold the right direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation, enhance mutual trust through dialogue and consultation, safeguard peace through mutually beneficial cooperation, and work together to build an Asia-Pacific that is prosperous and stable, open and connected, inclusive, and committed to solidarity and mutual assistance, the spokesperson added.Global Times