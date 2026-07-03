SOURCE / ECONOMY
Cooperation should not target or harm interests of any third party, Chinese FM on Modi’s remarks on India-Japan critical minerals cooperation
By Global Times Published: Jul 03, 2026 04:25 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


Cooperation between countries should help enhance understanding and trust among regional countries and help safeguard regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that India and Japan would strengthen cooperation on critical minerals to enhance the resilience of related supply chains following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday.

Such cooperation should not target any third party or harm the interests of any third party, still less be used as a pretext for forming exclusive "small circles" and stirring up confrontation and antagonism, Guo told a press briefing.

Maintaining the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains is the common responsibility of all countries, and all parties should uphold an open and cooperative attitude and play a constructive role in this regard, the spokesperson added.

Global Times
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