Intact dinosaur egg fossils found by resident in downtown Guangzhou

Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A resident of Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, recently stumbled upon several intact dinosaur egg fossils, which experts have preliminarily identified as holding significant scientific and educational value, local media outlet Guangzhou Daily reported.



The resident chanced upon what appeared to be dinosaur egg fossils in Haizhu district and reported the finding through the local government service hotline.



After receiving the report, the Haizhu branch of Guangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau quickly dispatched staff together with specialists from the Guangzhou Geological Survey Institute to carry out an on-site survey.



Preliminary expert identification confirmed the specimens as genuine dinosaur egg fossils, featuring intact preservation and distinct morphological outlines with significant scientific and educational value, Guangzhou Daily reported.



The institute has since taken custody of the fossils and placed them under proper safekeeping. In the follow-up stage, researchers will conduct systematic scientific studies such as dating and 3D scanning and will arrange public exhibitions for educational purposes when appropriate, according to the report.



Experts said that unearthing such fossils within Guangzhou's central urban area is an extremely rare event.



The report also explained why dinosaur egg fossils are seldom uncovered in Guangzhou's urban areas, drawing on geological studies showing that Guangzhou and the Pearl River Delta region hosted warm, humid fluvio-lacustrine sedimentary settings during the Late Cretaceous period (roughly 70 million to 66 million years ago). Such environments suited dinosaur inhabitation and provided stratigraphic conditions favorable for fossil formation.



Dinosaur egg fossils serve as irreplaceable tangible relics for studying dinosaur reproduction, behavioral traits, paleoecological surroundings, and the developmental process from eggs to adult dinosaurs. Every well-preserved dinosaur egg fossil carries valuable information about prehistoric life from hundreds of millions of years ago, documenting dinosaurs' embryonic development, nesting behaviors and incubation mechanisms, Guangzhou Daily reported.





Global Times

