Hubei company grants $22,000 maternity subsidy to employee for twin birth in third pregnancy

Photo of Yu Yanling and her family Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A woman from Hubei Province has been awarded a total of 160,000 yuan (approximately $22,000) in childbearing subsidies by her employer, following the birth of a set of fraternal twins, domestic media outlet Jimu News reported.Yu Yanling, 34, works at the canteen under the logistics management center of local company Jinpai Company. She welcomed a set of boy-girl twins last August. Prior to the twins, she already had two daughters aged 11 and 8 respectively, Jimu News reported.In April this year, the company upgraded its childbirth incentive policy, offering 10,000 yuan for the first child, and 30,000 yuan, 60,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan for the second, third, and fourth child respectively, Jimu News reported.At the same time, the company also introduced a retroactive payment mechanism, stipulating that any employee who gave birth after April 17, 2025 would be eligible for the supplementary allowance under the new scale, according to the report.As Yu delivered her twin babies in August 2025, she qualifies for the retroactive payout, bringing her total maternity subsidy to 160,000 yuan. She is the company's first employee to receive the bonus for having four children.Yu said that raising children is demanding, yet it brings her double sense of well-being, and she plans to put the money towards an education fund for her children. She also said that having twins was already a good fortune, and receiving the company's reward on top of that felt like a double blessing.To date, more than 200 employees from the company have benefited from the childcare support program, with cumulative payouts exceeding 5 million yuan, Jimu News reported.Global Times