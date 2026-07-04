Typhoon Maysak to make second landfall in Guangxi; vessels and sea activities halted

The photo, taken on the morning of July 4, 2026, shows conditions in Hainan after Typhoon Maysak’s landfall. Photo: VCG

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a blue alert at 6 am on Saturday, forecasting that the 10th typhoon of this year, Maysak would make a second landfall along the coast near the border between South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and northern Vietnam Saturday night. Some localities in Guangxi have already ordered the suspension of vessel operations and halted maritime recreational activities. The National Meteorological Center (NMC) issued a blue alert at 6 am on Saturday, forecasting that the 10th typhoon of this year, Maysak would make a second landfall along the coast near the border between South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and northern Vietnam Saturday night. Some localities in Guangxi have already ordered the suspension of vessel operations and halted maritime recreational activities.



All regions across Guangxi are ramping up disaster prevention preparations. Xinhua reported, citing Qi Kunyuan, director of Qisha maritime station in Fangchenggang, that all passenger ships, ferries, and yachts under its jurisdiction have been suspended, and all maritime recreational activities have been halted.



Vessels carrying dangerous goods have also completed cargo unloading to ensure that no hazardous cargo remains in port, Qi added.



The Hainan Meteorological Service renewed its Level III typhoon warning at 9:20 am on Saturday, forecasting persistent heavy rain and gales throughout the day, with accumulated rainfall expected to exceed 200 millimeters. Gusts of Force 8 to 10 are expected to sweep coastal land and adjacent offshore waters surrounding the island, with peak gusts reaching Force 11.



Separately, a yellow meteorological risk alert for geological disasters was issued for Hainan Province.



The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Hainan Province on Friday evening, suspending train, ferry and flight services and closing schools in some areas, Xinhua reported.



All trains traveling to and from Hainan Island were suspended from Friday through Saturday due to Maysak’s impact. As of 11:30 am Friday, 92 flights had been canceled in Sanya Phoenix International Airport, chinanews.com reported.



Some scenic areas, including Sanya’s Wuzhizhou Island tourist resort, continued to suspend operations on Saturday, according to local authorities.



Amid extreme weather brought by the typhoon, Guangdong had evacuated a total of 23,296 people, including 10,717 offshore personnel and 12,579 residents on land, according to the official WeChat account of the Department of Emergency Management of Guangdong Province on Friday evening.



Additionally, under the influence of Maysak, coastal areas in southern China are expected to experience fierce rainfall over the next three days starting Saturday, with some localities potentially seeing extreme downpours, according to NMC.







Global Times



Global Times

Affected by the typhoon, Guangxi will experience persistent gales and heavy rain over the next three days, with the heaviest rainfall expected to begin Saturday night, according to the NMC.Cities including Nanning, Beihai and Guilin will see widespread heavy rain, with some areas possibly experiencing downpours or extreme heavy downpours. Coastal areas of the region will also experience sustained Force 7-8 winds and gusts of up to Force 9-10.Guangxi has upgraded its Level III emergency response for major meteorological disasters triggered by the typhoon, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday.