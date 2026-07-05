Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

While Europeans are sweating through another intense summer and rushing to buy air conditioners, a very different scene is unfolding in parts of China.Searching for "China + air conditioning" on social media reveals very different pictures: Some bus stops and parks in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, and Chongqing have deployed fine water-mist cooling systems, known locally as "fog forest." Gentle sprays rise into the air, bringing instant, soothing coolness. This isn't a luxury for the wealthy - it's smart, accessible public relief at the community level.It's more than clever technology; it's a vivid example of how China approaches grass-roots governance.What's striking is that this comfort isn't limited to gleaming new districts or upscale compounds. Two years ago, these systems were already being rolled out in some of China's oldest and most rundown neighborhoods as part of urban renewal and everyday livelihood improvements. The Zhongtie Zhenting residential community in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, offers a vivid example.Built in the 1960s and 1970s as factory dormitories, the area was plagued by aging brick buildings, tangled wiring, crumbling infrastructure, and serious safety risks. For more than 600 households, better housing wasn't a nice-to-have - it was an urgent necessity. However, when it came to land acquisition and construction plans, residents had differing views.This story unfolded without the capital disputes, public backlash, or prolonged delays that frequently stall similar projects in the West, as the local street committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) formed a dedicated task force and empowered residents by holding open elections for an 11-member autonomy group. These representatives took part in every step - from consultation and planning to demolition decisions and rights protection. Everything was discussed and decided collectively.In 2024, over 500 households moved back to the same site. The old red-brick buildings were transformed into modern, elevator-equipped, smart, and eco-friendly homes. The misting "fog forest" system at the entrance is just one small but symbolic touch in this larger transformation.Similar stories perfectly illustrate the "cool and warm" nature of the CPC's grass-roots governance. "Cool" refers to its rational efficiency - the ability to coordinate resources and cut through fragmented chaos. "Warm" means its deeply human touch - Party organizations embedded in communities, directly addressing everyday needs.Across China, CPC's grass-roots organizations function like the countless roots of a great tree, reaching into every corner of the society. They serve as full-time, always-on listeners to public concerns - not merely policy executors, but genuine representatives of people's interests, mediators of disputes, and catalysts for local innovation. The ultimate goal of every reform and policy is straightforward: to address people's needs and improve people's lives. This creates a genuine two-way flow - top-down support meeting bottom-up participation.Western visitors to China often come away deeply impressed. In many Western countries, community governance largely depends on a patchwork of NGOs, charities, and market-driven solutions. Wealthy areas enjoy excellent services, while ordinary neighborhoods and rural regions are frequently left behind. Even modest improvements can drag on for years of debate, voting, and negotiation - often ending in nothing.In a video I came across the other day, I heard one American observer recalled that when he first arrived in China in 2012, he saw scenes of homelessness reminiscent of San Francisco. But today, when San Francisco still grapples with these issues, homeless people are extremely rare in China. Another visitor went to Enshi, a county-level city in Central China's Hubei Province, expecting scenes of poverty but instead encountered modern facilities seamlessly blended with traditional beauty, with no visible homelessness or street drug issues. The contrast was striking, he said.These impressions highlight the strength of China's grass-roots governance: It combines the strength of organized, rational coordination to protect the public interests with the human warmth of community roots to energize participation. Unlike models in some Western countries that frequently struggle with competing interests and bureaucratic silos, China's approach witnesses a significantly accountable body - the grass-roots Party organization - play a critical role. It can align funding, planning, and implementation under one roof while still incorporating resident input through autonomy groups and public consultations. This dual strength - strong organizational coordination paired with genuine community participation - is what allows policies to move from paper to practice efficiently, while keeping the focus firmly on improving ordinary people's lives.I once heard a former Greek government official speak warmly of these practices. He noted that the CPC has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people, guiding the nation toward development achievements. He was particularly struck by the broad support the Chinese people extend to the CPC's policies, viewing it as compelling evidence that these policies are precisely what Chinese society requires to achieve lasting prosperity and harmonious development. This insightful recognition from a Greek perspective underscores the universal appeal of effective, people-centered governance models that foster both social stability and shared progress.Right now, as Europe grapples with yet another heatwave, China's neighborhood misting systems and renewed communities offer something more than technical relief. They represent a deeper kind of cool - the quiet warmth of a governance model that reaches people where they actually live.The author is a chief reporter with the Global Times. The article is originally published in Dimokratia, a Greek daily newspaper based in Athens. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn