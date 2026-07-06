Chinese FM says PLA Navy submarine-launched strategic missile test is routine, urges relevant countries not to overinterpret it

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy's test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine was a routine military training exercise. It was not targeted at any specific country or target. China notified relevant countries in advance, which is in line with international practice. The launch activity was conducted in a safe, standardized and professional manner throughout. "We hope relevant countries will not overinterpret it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment on the PLA Navy's test launch of a submarine-launched strategic missile, which has drawn criticism from several countries, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand. The Japanese government claimed in a statement that it had strongly urged China to reconsider the test. The reporter asked about the reason for the test and China's response to the test and related criticism from the outside world.Mao said that for specific issues, the reporter may refer to the competent authorities for further information.Global Times