Chinese navy conducts test launch of strategic missile by submarine; not aimed at any specific country, target

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The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine, a spokesperson for the PLA Navy said.At 12:01 on Monday, the PLA Navy successfully launched a submarine-launched strategic missile carrying a training dummy warhead from a strategic nuclear submarine into relevant international waters of the Pacific Ocean, precisely landing in the designated sea area, according to Senior Captain Wang Xuemeng, the PLA Navy spokesperson.This missile test launch was a routine part of China's annual military training, and relevant countries were notified in advance, Wang said, adding that the test is in line with international law and established international practices, and is not aimed at any specific country or target.Global Times