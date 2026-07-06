CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese navy conducts test launch of strategic missile by submarine; not aimed at any specific country, target
By Global Times Published: Jul 06, 2026 01:40 PM
latest news

latest news




The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by a submarine, a spokesperson for the PLA Navy said. 

At 12:01 on Monday, the PLA Navy successfully launched a submarine-launched strategic missile carrying a training dummy warhead from a strategic nuclear submarine into relevant international waters of the Pacific Ocean, precisely landing in the designated sea area, according to Senior Captain Wang Xuemeng, the PLA Navy spokesperson.

This missile test launch was a routine part of China's annual military training, and relevant countries were notified in advance, Wang said, adding that the test is in line with international law and established international practices, and is not aimed at any specific country or target.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Children embrace various activities during summer vacation across China

Children embrace various activities during summer vacation across China

A decade of glory for China’s Y-20 aircraft

From the majestic skies above the capital to the solemn return of Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs remains; from ...

Chinese navy conducts test launch of strategic missile by submarine

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy on Monday successfully conducted the test launch of a strategic missile by ...

Guangdong university punishes students for using smart glasses to cheat in exams

South China Agricultural University in South China’s Guangdong Province has disciplined several students for allegedly using smart glasses ...

Summer scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu

Summer scenery of Qilian Mountains in NW China's Gansu

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs seen at protection station in China's Qinghai

Rescued Tibetan antelope cubs seen at protection station in China's Qinghai

55th National Festival of Popular Arts held in Marrakech, Morocco

55th National Festival of Popular Arts held in Marrakech, Morocco

67th season of Chopin Concerts held in Warsaw, Poland

67th season of Chopin Concerts held in Warsaw, Poland

City view of Windhoek, capital of Namibia

City view of Windhoek, capital of Namibia

Made-in-China appliances chill Europe's heatwave

Made-in-China appliances chill Europe's heatwave

Indonesia warns of heightened landfill fire risks amid El Nino concerns

Indonesia warns of heightened landfill fire risks amid El Nino concerns

"Encounter and Enlighten" cultural exchange events held in Türkiye, Sri Lanka

"Encounter and Enlighten" cultural exchange events held in Türkiye, Sri Lanka

Scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia

Scenery of Kolkasrags in Courland Peninsula, Latvia

Beyond the World Cup: China’s humanoid robots win at RoboCup 2026

China's humanoid robots are winning world titles. While the world watches the FIFA World Cup, Tsinghua University's THU ...

China's Tianwen-2 probe reaches target asteroid, starts scientific exploration

China's Tianwen-2 probe has successfully arrived at a distance of 20 kilometers from the asteroid 2016HO3, enabling it ...

Chinese Embassy in Israel refutes certain Israeli media’s false reports about China's law on ethnic affairs

The spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Israel has refuted certain Israeli media’s false reports regarding China's law ...

Haaland scores twice to send Brazil packing

Erling Haaland scored twice in late second half as Norway stunned five-time champion Brazil 2-1 to reach the ...

Liaoning issues yellow alert for heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail

Liaoning issues yellow alert for heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail

China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea hosts exhibitions on Maritime Silk Road relics

China (Hainan) Museum of The South China Sea hosts exhibitions on Maritime Silk Road relics

Typhoon Maysak brings heavy rains to China's Guangxi

Typhoon Maysak brings heavy rains to China's Guangxi

22 BYD electric double-decker buses shipped from China's Yantai Port to UK

22 BYD electric double-decker buses shipped from China's Yantai Port to UK

Laobacha embodies Hainan's relaxed lifestyle

Laobacha embodies Hainan's relaxed lifestyle

China, Finland agree to strengthen cooperation, jointly address challenges

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pledged on Sunday to strengthen cooperation and ...

China's Long March-8A rocket launches new satellite group

China sent a new satellite group into space on Sunday from a commercial spacecraft launch site in the ...

Celebration of long life

Xin Xin, a giant panda born in Mexico, celebrates her 36th birthday at the Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico ...

Exploitation of minors for online traffic exposed, including parents feeding toddlers to double of normal weight

China's state broadcaster on Sunday revealed cases where minors were exploited to attract attention on social media platforms, ...

Summer sports carnival

A child tries dryland curling during the opening of the 5th Tianjin Summer Sports Festival for Children on ...

China ready to expand cooperation with Finland in green transition, AI: Chinese FM

China is ready to work with Finland in the spirit of openness and win-win cooperation to implement the ...

China's teenage hammer thrower Zhang Jiale stuns Olympic champion at Eugene event

China's rising hammer throw sensation Zhang Jiale produced a dramatic last-round victory at the Diamond League meeting in ...

Beijing plans Ming Culture Theme Park to bring 600-year-old imperial heritage to life

From July 4 to 5, 2026, the Ming Culture Forum convened in Beijing's Changping district, drawing experts from ...