China doesn’t engage in geopolitical maneuvering: FM on Australia-Fiji defense agreement targeting China’s growing ‘South Pacific influence’

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on Australia and Fiji signing a new defense alliance agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in response to China's growing influence in the South Pacific, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China's cooperation with Pacific island countries is always guided by the principles of mutual respect, equal treatment, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, openness and inclusiveness, adding that "we do not engage in geopolitical maneuvering, nor do we seek selfish political gains.""We hope relevant countries will truly respect the independence and sovereignty of island countries, focus on their sustainable economic and social development, and refrain from targeting any third party or undermining the interests of any third party," Mao said.Global Times