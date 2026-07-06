China welcomes dialogue and deeper co-op based on mutual respect: FM on upcoming China, Dutch commerce leaders’ meeting

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"The specifics of the visit should be referred to the competent authorities. What I can tell you is that China and the Netherlands are important partners for each other. Advancing dialogue and cooperation in an open and pragmatic spirit serves the common interests of both countries," Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday, commenting on China's expectations for Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma's arrival in China tomorrow and his meeting with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.We welcome strengthened dialogue and exchanges, as well as deeper cooperation between the two countries' commerce departments based on mutual respect, Mao added.Global Times