Haaland captivates Chinese fans with 5 viral Chinese posts after stunning Brazil

In a relaxed close-up selfie from the locker room, Erling Haaland wrote "Well well well" alongside a Chinese phrase meaning "Who would have thought." The post on Douyin now has over 1.2 million likes and 40,000 comments.

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland delivered a historic performance on Monday as Norway defeated five-time world champions Brazil to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the country's history.The 25-year-old Manchester City striker, who scored seven goals in four matches, played a pivotal role in Norway's stunning run. After the match, Haaland turned to Chinese social media, posting five updates in Chinese that quickly went viral on platforms including Weibo and Douyin.In a relaxed close-up selfie from the locker room, Haaland wrote "Well well well" alongside a Chinese phrase meaning "Who would have thought." The understated yet humorous caption perfectly captured the sense of disbelief and joy surrounding Norway's fairy-tale journey.Haaland's celebrations extended far beyond that single post. He led the entire Norwegian squad and fans in a cheerful "rowing" gesture, shared additional behind-the-scenes moments, and recorded a special video message thanking supporters.He also posted a heartwarming photo with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen.For background music on one of the posts, Haaland cleverly selected Chinese Taiwan singer Wu Bai's classic rock song "Norwegian Forest," a subtle and witty cultural nod that drew smiles from Chinese-speaking fans familiar with the track.The phrase "Who would have thought" has since resonated widely, becoming a fitting summary of Norway's achievement: A team has now eliminated Brazil and marched into the last eight, the best result in its history.Haaland's popularity in China has skyrocketed in recent weeks. Since joining Weibo and Douyin on June 6, he has amassed 1.6 million followers on Weibo and 5.2 million on Douyin in just one month.Haaland's fanbase in China dates back to his Borussia Dortmund days, where he earned nicknames such as "Nordic Cyborg" and "Robot Striker" for his relentless scoring. His 2022 move to Manchester City and record-breaking performances further cemented his status as a mainstream celebrity in China.What truly sets Haaland apart is his crossover appeal. Beyond his goal-scoring prowess, Chinese fans adore his exaggerated expressions, awkward humor, and endless meme-worthy moments. Locally nicknamed "Habao" (Ha Baby), he has become a fixture in China's vibrant meme culture, which celebrates playful absurdity and internet humor.Global Times