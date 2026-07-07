S.China’s Guangxi upgrades flood warning to red alert amid torrential rain as rescue operations continue

A drone photo taken on July 6, 2026 shows the flooded downstream areas of the Liulan Reservoir after it was breached due to heavy rains in Hengzhou, Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Xinhua





Authorities in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region upgraded the region's flood warning to the red alert on Tuesday morning, warning that some small and medium-sized rivers in areas hit by torrential rain could experience major flooding. Meanwhile, major rescue operations remain underway, as the region has been hit by severe flooding in recent days.Affected by the remnants of Typhoon Maysak, heavy rainfall is expected to continue affecting inland areas across several Chinese provincial-level regions on Tuesday, which will also persist in parts of Guangxi. Following widespread rainfall over the weekend, soils in many areas are already near saturation, increasing the risk of rain-induced disasters, according to weather.com.As of 7 am on Tuesday, water levels at 70 monitoring stations on 55 rivers across the region remained above warning levels by up to 7.46 meters. Small and medium-sized rivers in parts of Qinzhou, Beihai, Yulin, Guigang, Wuzhou, and other cities in Guangxi affected by heavy rainfall may see significant flooding, according to Guangxi’s hydrology center.Guigang city also raised its emergency response for flooding and typhoons from Level II to Level I at 8 am on Tuesday, according to CCTV News, as the Yu River at the Guigang hydrological station is forecast to peak at 47.5 meters around 11 pm on Tuesday, 6.3 meters above the warning level.The Blue Sky Rescue Team in Guilin of Guangxi has dispatched two vehicles carrying nine rescuers from Guilin in Guangxi for flood rescue operations on Tuesday morning, the team said, bringing two inflatable boats with two outboard motors, one generator, a batch of lighting equipment, five life jackets and helmets, and other personal rescue gear.Local authorities confirmed at a media conference held on Monday that two people were killed and about 55,000 others affected after torrential rains triggered flooding and breaches at several reservoirs in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi.China has allocated 150,000 disaster relief items to Guangxi, as relief work continues following rainstorm-triggered floods affecting Nanning, as well as areas like Guigang, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday. The National Development and Reform Commission has urgently allocated 100 million yuan ($13.9 million) in central budgetary investment to support emergency post-disaster recovery efforts in Guangxi following typhoon damage, per Xinhua.Global Times