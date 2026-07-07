CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM calls on US to fully lift illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela at an early date to create favorable conditions for post-disaster reconstruction
By Global Times Published: Jul 07, 2026 04:14 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


In response to media inquiry on US' lift of some sanction measures to make humanitarian aid possible while other restrictions and freezing of Venezuelan assets remain in place, and China's assessment on impact of these measures on rescue, recovery and reconstruction work after the earthquakes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack any basis in international law. 

We call on the US to fully lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela at an early date to create favorable conditions for Venezuela's post-disaster reconstruction, Mao said. 


Global Times
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