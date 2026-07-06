Chinese FM spokesperson urges US to immediately stop Cuba blockade as Cuban president warns it constitutes 'genocide' threat

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, and urges the US to immediately stop its blockade of Cuba and coercive pressure on the country, and to stop violating the Cuban people's rights to survival and development, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Monday.Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on recent remarks by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who warned that the impact of the US blockade against Cuba has reached "extreme levels," constitutes threat of "genocide", and called for a special session of the UN General Assembly on July 7.Mao said the US has imposed a comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba for more than 60 years, bringing severe hardship to the Cuban people. Recently, the US has further escalated relevant blockade and sanctions measures, seriously affecting Cuba's basic livelihoods and drawing widespread concern from the international community.China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposes external interference, Mao said, noting that China is willing to work with the international community to uphold international fairness and justice.Global Times