Hyping external threats to justify military expansion, war preparations typical tactics of Japanese militarism: Chinese FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

A spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that hyping up external threats to justify military expansion and war preparations has long been typical tactics of Japanese militarism.Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to recent statements by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the Japanese government's revision of the "three principles on transfer of defense equipment and technology" and voices in the international community that believe Japan's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities are aimed at counterbalancing and containing China.Mao said the Potsdam Proclamation and other international documents explicitly stipulate that Japan must be completely disarmed and shall not maintain industries that could enable its rearmament. This is Japan's obligation under international law.However, Japan has lifted the ban on exports of lethal weapons, strengthened its military industry, and accelerated the transformation of its security policy toward a more offensive posture. These dangerous moves bear a striking resemblance to the process of Japanese militarism preparing to launch wars before World War II, Mao noted.History has taught painful lessons about appeasing and indulging militarism. Those lessons should not be forgotten. Once the "Pandora's box" of militarism is opened, no one can remain unaffected, and it will ultimately come back to haunt those who foster it, Mao added.Global Times