CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China rebukes Japan's interference with Chinese scientific research operations in surrounding waters of Diaoyu Dao
By Global Times Published: Jul 07, 2026 04:33 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


China firmly opposes Japan's interference in the legitimate activities of Chinese scientific research vessels and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday in response to a question about the Japanese side claimed that a Chinese marine research vessel entered the so-called Japan's exclusive economic zone near Kume Island on July 3. 

Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. The activities of Chinese scientific research vessels in waters around the Diaoyu Dao fall within the scope of China's sovereign rights, are legitimate and lawful, and are beyond reproach, Mao said when asked about Japan Coast Guard said that a Chinese marine research vessel entered Japan's exclusive economic zone near Kume Island in Okinawa Prefecture on July 3 and deployed an object resembling a cable and a Japanese patrol vessel reportedly used radio communications to demand that the Chinese vessel stop the operation.


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