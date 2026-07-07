Philippines reports 7 kidnapping cases involving Chinese nationals in first half of 2026

A police officer conducts security checks at Manila International Airport in the Philippines on April 3, 2025. Photo: VCG

Seven kidnapping cases involving Chinese nationals were reported in the Philippines in the first half of this year. All the victims were long-term Chinese resident in the country, while the suspects were also Chinese nationals, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines announced on Tuesday. It added that 56 Chinese nationals involved in criminal activities, including four kidnapping suspects, have been arrested and repatriated through joint efforts by both sides.Some cases were triggered by gambling, telecom fraud and debt disputes, while others resulted from encounters initiated through social media friending, job hunting, or driving lessons, said the statement.One of the cases involved an overseas Chinese female student studying in the Philippines, who was kidnapped in Makati City in June after being lured to a client’s apartment under the pretense of teaching the latter’s child how to swim.Meanwhile, the student was restrained by two men as soon as she entered the apartment. She was robbed of her personal belongings and was forced by the kidnappers to apply for online loans. The kidnappers also attempted to demand ransom from her family and friends but failed. The student was released afterward.In April, a Chinese woman met a man through social media who claimed to work in Manila. Under the pretext of taking her sightseeing, the man picked her up by car and then kidnapped her. The woman later managed to escape while being held captive.In another case, a Chinese woman was illegally detained at a casino hotel in Manila in June, where a large amount of money was transferred from her account by the perpetrators. She later managed to escape when an opportunity arose.In February, a woman reportedly sought help via social media and asked her family to raise a ransom of 1 million USDT. Her family said she was released after the ransom payment was made, but the amount was not disclosed.In two another cases in February and May, two men were separately abducted in Manila and Pasay after being forcibly dragged into vehicles. They were later released after their families paid ransoms.According to the embassy, China and the Philippines jointly arrested and repatriated 56 people involved in criminal activities, including four kidnapping suspects. The embassy said it will continue to provide full assistance to law enforcement authorities of both countries in combating all forms of transnational crimes.Chinese nationals living in or traveling to the Philippines are advised to stay alert, travel with companions whenever possible, use official ride-hailing services, avoid accepting rides from strangers, and stay away from high-risk areas.The embassy also advised Chinese nationals to be cautious in social interactions, protect personal information, guard against employment scams, comply with laws, and avoid online gambling, telecom fraud and casinos to reduce the risk of financial disputes.Global Times