Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

In addition to the cash assistance that China has provided to Venezuela, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency supplies worth 100 million yuan ($14.7 million) as donations. The Red Cross Society of China has provided the Red Cross Society of Venezuela with $300,000 as emergency cash assistance, the Chinese FM spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday while overviewing China's assistance efforts for Venezuela's disaster relief work.Yesterday, the first batch of 80-tonne assistance supplies from the Chinese government, including generators, water purifiers, tents and blankets, arrived in Venezuela via charter flight. China also provided satellite imagery to the quake zones, Mao said.Chinese companies and associations of overseas Chinese in Venezuela provided a large number of urgently needed machinery and food. China stands ready to offer more support and assistance as the disaster response progresses, the spokesperson said.Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela Lan Hu received first batch of emergency humanitarian relief supplies provided by the Chinese government to Venezuela at the airport on Monday, per Xinhua News Agency.Gil thanked the Chinese government and its leaders on behalf of the Venezuelan people for providing the relief supplies, saying China had maintained close communication with the Venezuelan government since the earthquakes struck.The supplies, including tents and generators, are of great significance to people who lost their homes in the disaster, Gil said, adding that they demonstrate the enduring all-weather strategic partnership between the two countries.The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen to 3,535, with 16,740 people injured, according to an update from National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on MondayFollowing the devastating earthquakes, the US announced a temporary easing of some sanctions to facilitate humanitarian assistance, but other restrictions and the freezing of Venezuelan assets remain in place.A reporter on Tuesday asked the Foreign Ministry spokesperson how Beijing assesses the impact of US restrictions and the freezing of Venezuelan assets on relief and reconstruction efforts, particularly in a country that, just a few months ago, experienced a US military operation involving large-scale bombings and the abduction of its president, Nicolás Maduro.In response, Mao said that China always opposes illicit unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law. We call on the US to fully lift its illicit unilateral sanctions against Venezuela as soon as possible and create favorable conditions for Venezuela's reconstruction.Global Times