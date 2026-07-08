Mainland spokesperson dismisses DPP’s response to submarine missile test as ‘overreaction’

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office





China’s submarine missile launch on Monday was part of a routine annual military training exercise, and relevant countries had been notified in advance, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday. The launch was in line with international law and established international practices and not directed at any specific country or target.Chen made the remarks in response to a query that after Chinese mainland launched the test launch of a nuclear submarine-based strategic missile, the Taiwan local authorities claimed that "the mainland is escalating tensions in the region and undermining peace and stability," adding that Taiwan would "resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security and regional peace and stability," while calling on the international community to pay attention to the mainland's "military expansion and provocative threats.”Chen said the DPP authorities' “overreaction” to the missile test launch fully exposed their guilty conscience and weakness in pursuing "Taiwan independence" provocations.Global Times