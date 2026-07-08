SOURCE / ECONOMY
Taiwan island’s DPP authorities assists US in seizing the island’s competitive industries: spokesperson of State Council Taiwan Affairs Office
By Global Times Published: Jul 08, 2026 11:55 AM
TSMC Photo: VCG

TSMC Photo: VCG



The Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) authorities on Taiwanisland used TSMC’s investment in the US as a “token of allegiance” in its strategy of relying onthe US to pursue “Taiwan independence,” which has shamelessly aligned itself with the US, assisting the US in seizing control of the Taiwan island’s competitive industries, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press briefing on Wednesday in Beijing.

Chen made the remarks, while responding to a media question regarding heightened concerns in Taiwanover a tendency that TSMC is turning into “USMC.” 

“The DPP authorities’ move is abandoning the roots of industries and sacrificing the island interests in exchange for so-called ‘support’ from the US.The further the DPP authorities goes down on this wrong path, the more the concerns of the people on the island will become a reality,” Chen said. 

According to media reports, TSMC plans to inject an additional $20 billion into its US subsidiary to build 12-inch wafer fabs and advanced packaging plants. This marks the sixth time that DPP authorities on the Taiwan island has approved TSMC’s investment in its US subsidiary, bringing the total approved investment to a total of $44 billion.

Global Times

RELATED ARTICLES
Mainland spokesperson dismisses DPP’s response to submarine missile test as ‘overreaction’

China’s submarine missile launch on Monday was part of a routine annual military training exercise, and relevant countries ...

‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces' acts of splitting the nation will be firmly punished: mainland spokesperson on DPP’s smear of the Ethnic Unity and Progress Promotion Law

In response to Taiwan authorities’ smear on the Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, Chen Binhua, a ...

Mainland spokesperson slams DPP for politicizing cross-Straits tourism

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have unilaterally set “prior consultation via tourism-related cross-Straits exchanges” as a precondition ...