Flood-hit Guangxi boosts antivenom reserves, rolls out expedited care to prevent snakebites

A snake that appears to be a king cobra emerges above the floodwater in Hengzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: Screenshot from media reports.

Authorities in Nanning, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Wednesday announced a series of measures including expanding antivenom stocks, to prevent and cope with snakebite risks in Yunbiao township, Hengzhou, following recent flooding and escape of snakes, according to the official media platform of the Nanning authorities.Triggered by Typhoon Maysak, the Liulan Reservoir in Hengzhou recently suffered a major emergency after a breach developed in its embankment. The flooding inundated multiple villages in Yunbiao township, where snakes have also been spotted in some floodwaters, according to Central China Television (CCTV) News.According to the Nanning' release, local authorities have urgently increased antivenom stocks at Hengzhou People's Hospital, with current supplies sufficient to meet treatment needs. Medical experts have also been deployed to the hospital to provide on-site guidance for snakebite treatment and strengthen the management of severe cases.Local authorities have also increased patrol frequency and set up on-site medical stations in the flooded township to provide emergency treatment for residents.A green channel for snakebite emergencies has been activated, allowing patients to receive rapid assessment and treatment to shorten the wait time and minimize the risk.Multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday, citing Beijing News, that a woman from Yunbiao township has died after bitten by a snake, despite efforts to get her to hospital. The hospital that treated her also confirmed that the snakebite patient had died.Villagers involved in the rescue said poor road access forced multiple transfers before she reached medical treatment, adding that she had already lost consciousness by the time they saw her. Another villager who was also bitten by a snake said the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was bitten on Monday night.Local health authorities and township officials have intensified communications with residents through village loudspeakers, WeChat groups and door-to-door notification, reminding them to limit nighttime outdoor activities and avoid overgrown vegetation, ditches and flooded low-lying areas where snakes are more likely to be found.According to an earlier report, around 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, had escaped from a farm in a village in Hengzhou, after it was damaged by flooding that has devastated the region, with some residents suffering snakebites. The local city government told media that rescue workers have been dispatched to handle the situation.Global Times