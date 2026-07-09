Fire engulfs shoe factory in Fujian; multiple people trapped and unaccounted for

A fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Southeast China's Fujian Province on July 9, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from CCTV

A major fire broke out at a shoe factory in Jinjiang, Southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday afternoon, with multiple people reported trapped and unaccounted for. The fire is currently being fought, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Firefighters rushed to the factory of the Huiteng Shoe Industry Co., Ltd in Chendai town shortly after the fire, but as of 3:20 pm on Thursday, rescuers were still unable to enter the burning building as operations to extinguish the blaze and locate missing individuals continued.According to a report from China Central Television News, the fire has resulted in casualties. And following the incident, China's Ministry of Emergency Management has demanded that all resources be mobilized to extinguish the fire, immediately verify the casualty situation, and make effort to rescue those still trapped while providing urgent medical treatment to the injured.A joint working group has been dispatched to the site to oversee rescue operations. As of now, 183 firefighters and 35 fire engines are at the scene, working to bring the blaze under control, per the report.Global Times