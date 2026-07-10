CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China slams ‘China threat’ hype in Arctic, urges NATO not to create confrontation: FM
By Global Times Published: Jul 10, 2026 04:15 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning



The Arctic concerns the common interests of the international community. China's activities in the Arctic are aimed at promoting peace, stability and sustainable development in the region, and are fully consistent with international law, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday in response to a question about remarks made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte that NATO member states must coordinate their actions to prevent Russia and China from seeking greater influence in the Arctic.

The rights and freedoms of all countries to carry out lawful activities in the Arctic should be fully respected. China opposes the repeated hype over the "China threat" narrative, as well as attempts to stir up tensions and create confrontation in the Arctic, Mao said.



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