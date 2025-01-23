Chinese FM responds to whether to resume Japanese seafood imports after 1st independent testing of seawater near Fukushima completed

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday that to ensure independent sampling and monitoring by China and other stakeholders is one of the commitments made by Japan on the issue of the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. Mao said they learned from relevant authorities that Chinese research institutions have completed the tests and analysis of China's first independent sampling. No abnormality was seen in the activity concentration of tritium, caesium-137 and strontium-90.In response to whether the above testing results prove the safety of the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water, Mao stated that Japan's unilateral action taken in spite of concerns of neighboring countries and the international community lacks legitimacy and rationality.China's firm opposition to Japan's discharge of Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea remains unchanged, Mao said, adding that in the absence of any compulsory international mechanism to stop the discharge, independent sampling by stakeholder countries on a continuous basis as a method of monitoring is an effective way to control the risks that come with the discharge.Meanwhile, Mao said they noted that professional agencies pointed out that one single test provides limited reference. China will continue to work with the international community to urge Japan to fulfill its commitments, put the discharge under strict international oversight and continue the independent sampling and monitoring of the water.Zhang Yanqiang, a professor of law of the sea studies at Dalian Maritime University, said that radioactive substances are different from other materials. Many radionuclides have no effective treatment technology, and some long-lived radionuclides may spread with ocean currents and have bioaccumulation effects.Although the current values have not exceeded normal levels and normal radiation doses, we cannot predict whether this will still be the case in five or 10 years, and it still needs long-term monitoring," Zhang told the Global Times on Thursday.When asked whether this would lead to the resumption of Japanese seafood imports, Mao stated that the Chinese government always puts people first and firmly safeguards the food safety of our people.On the issue of resuming imports of Japanese aquatic products, the spokesperson said China always follows a science-based approach. The first independent sampling and testing is just one of the steps for Japan to implement its commitments on the discharge issue.The resumption of Japanese aquatic products depends on results from a series of data including those from China's continuous independent sampling and monitoring and whether Japan will take concrete measures to effectively guarantee the quality and safety of exported aquatic products to China, Mao said.According to information from the China's National Nuclear Safety Administration, October 2024 marked China's first independent sampling of the Fukushima nuclear wastewater release.As per the workflow of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), specific data will be compiled and released by the IAEA.