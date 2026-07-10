Exclusive: China's scale, innovation, business dynamism offer major opportunities across industries: Dutch business representative

China, Netherlands Photo: VCG

China remains an important market and strategic partner for many Dutch companies, with its scale, innovative capacity, and dynamic business environment offering significant opportunities across a wide range of industries, Boudewijn Poldermans, a vice chairman of the Netherlands China Business Council (NCBC), told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.The remarks were made just after Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Sjoerdsma concluded his three-day visit to China on Thursday. It was the first time since April 2018 that a Dutch minister had led a trade mission to China in person.During the visit, Sjoerdsma, together with Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a China-Netherlands entrepreneurs committee. They also jointly attended the first meeting of the committee, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.Talking about the significance of the minister's visit, Poldermans said that it was "an important opportunity to reinforce the long-standing economic relationship between China and the Netherlands."China-Netherlands relations have come under geopolitical and economic pressure since the Dutch government imposed export restrictions on chipmaking equipment to China under US pressure and took measures against Nexperia. The moves have sparked strong opposition from the Chinese side and raised concerns among businesses.During the just-concluded visit, the Dutch minister was accompanied by a business delegation comprising representatives from 17 Dutch companies, who are active in sectors including logistics, agriculture and high-tech."High-level exchanges such as this help strengthen mutual understanding, build confidence, discuss obstacles and create opportunities for practical cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, innovation, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics," Poldermans said, noting that in an increasingly interconnected global economy, continued dialogue and collaboration benefit businesses and consumers in both countries.Bilateral trade between China and the Netherlands rose 3.9 percent year-on-year to $114.3 billion in 2025, with both Chinese exports to and imports from the Netherlands increasing, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Talking about the importance of the Chinese market and partnerships to Dutch businesses, Poldermans noted that the Netherlands is the third largest investor among EU member states in China and the largest importer of Chinese goods."For Dutch businesses, partnerships with Chinese companies are valuable not only for market access but also for joint innovation, research and development, supply chain resilience, and the development of sustainable solutions... Many Dutch companies view China as a key market where long-term relationships, local partnerships, and knowledge exchange contribute to mutual growth and success," the NCBC representative said.Poldermans gave particular note to the high complementarity between the two countries, which he said offers "many opportunities for deeper cooperation," ranging from mass production of semiconductor chips, food security and agri-food technology to life sciences and health.Looking ahead, Poldermans said that there is considerable potential for expanded collaboration in green technologies, digital transformation, smart and efficient manufacturing, healthcare innovation, and climate-related solutions."By combining Dutch expertise with China's scale, technological capabilities, and market opportunities, scientists and businesses from both countries can develop innovative solutions that create shared value and contribute to sustainable economic growth worldwide," he said.