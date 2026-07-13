Think tanks report debunks fallacies of the 'SCS arbitration award,' validates China's legitimate position on maritime rights

Guests pose for photos at the Roundtable Dialogue on South China Sea Security held in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on July 13, 2026. Photo: courtesy of the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance

Against the backdrop of the 10th year of the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration Award," a political farce cloaked in "legal" pretense that undermines peace and stability in the region, Chinese think tanks hosted the Roundtable Dialogue on South China Sea Security in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Monday and released a report titled "A New Critique of the South China Sea Attribution Award," exposing and refuting the fallacies and harms of the "arbitration award."According to CCTV News, legal professionals and scholars from various countries and regions attended the event on Monday. The event was co-hosted by the Huayang Center for Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance and the National Institute for South China Sea Studies (NISCSS).The newly issued report further lays bare grave flaws of the so-called "South China Sea Arbitration Award" in multiple aspects, including legal interpretation and application, factual findings and evidence admission. It helps relevant regional and non-regional countries clearly see the true nature and hazards of the award.Meanwhile, it demonstrates that China's position of rejecting all claims and actions predicated on the award is a just and legitimate move to uphold its own rights and claims in the South China Sea, safeguard peace and stability, and uphold the international rule of law, according to CCTV News.Global Times